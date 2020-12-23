Nicolle Wallace Skins Chris Christie Alive Over Claims Of Standing Up To Trump

You gotta love when Chris Christie gets booked on MSNBC to brag about surviving his COVID-19 experience, and how right he was to wear masks way back in March, and call for sports to be cancelled. Oh, golly gee, about catching the COVID, he only let his guard down about wearing a mask for a few days at the White House! How was he to KNOW? No one is allowed INTO the White House until their test comes back negative! Just kidding. I hate it.

With one exception. I love it when he does it on Nicolle Wallace's show, because then she says sh*t like, "Well, I think a lot of people would warned you if you're going to let your guard down, doing it at Trump's petri dish was not the smart place to do it."

On Nicolle Wallace's show, when he tries to act he was so prescient to warn Trump not to hire Michael Flynn way back in 2016, and puff himself up about how NOT AFRAID OF DONALD TRUMP he is, because "nothing can change who I am!" she cuts him right the hell down to size by reminding him,

WALLACE: I don't remember you coming out and forcefully pushing back against Donald Trump's comments on the Access Hollywood tape. You didn't defend him, but you didn't withdraw your support. I didn't hear you after he called African nations bleep-hole nations. I didn't hear you distance yourself from this president at any point until the target for his ire and lawlessness was the democracy you haven't ruled out leading in four years. Are you simply making a political calculation that you could clean the Trump stink off you faster than Marco Rubio or some of your other competitors?

In response to that lethal question, Christie shrugged and said, basically, Nah, because I stood up for Christopher Wray, and Jeff Sessions. Oh, so he only stands up for white guys. Women and Black people can go fck themselves as far as Christie is concerned.

Oh, and you know what else Christie said next? That he wasn't sorry he voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Got that? Christie said he would rather put the country through everything it has been through these last four years, including 320,000 COVID-19 deaths — that in the VERY NEXT QUESTION he admits Trump is largely responsible for! —than have voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Yeah, Nicolle Wallace can have any guest on that she wants, as far as I'm concerned she lets them get away with exactly NOTHING, and in so doing, she gets them to show us exactly, but EXACTLY who they are.