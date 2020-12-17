Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

OAN Announces That Joe Biden Is Not President-Elect

One America News announced that they will officially not be calling Joe Biden the President-Elect. (And that the moon is indeed made of cheese.)
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

After Newsmax announced that it would recognize reality and start calling Joe Biden President-Elect, One America News (OAN) saw an opening to appeal to the alt-right MAGA crowd who live in their own universe divorced from reality. Morons, in other words.

Maybe it's time for these alternative "news" networks to rebrand themselves as "news entertainment", sort of like professional wrestling did, the WWF (World Wrestling Federation) becoming the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) instead. The onus on entertainment rather than being recognized as a real sport.

Source: The Hill

The conservative outlet One America News (OAN) will not recognize Joe Biden as president-elect until Congress certifies the Electoral College vote.

CEO Robert Herring tweeted that “our investigations indicate there was fraud in voting” so the network will not decide to recognize Biden’s victory over President Trump until Jan. 6, at the earliest.

That announcement comes after the conservative outlet Newsmax announced this week that it would honor the Electoral College vote and begin referring to Biden as “president-elect.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team