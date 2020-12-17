OAN Announces That Joe Biden Is Not President-Elect

After Newsmax announced that it would recognize reality and start calling Joe Biden President-Elect, One America News (OAN) saw an opening to appeal to the alt-right MAGA crowd who live in their own universe divorced from reality. Morons, in other words.

Maybe it's time for these alternative "news" networks to rebrand themselves as "news entertainment", sort of like professional wrestling did, the WWF (World Wrestling Federation) becoming the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) instead. The onus on entertainment rather than being recognized as a real sport.

Source: The Hill

The conservative outlet One America News (OAN) will not recognize Joe Biden as president-elect until Congress certifies the Electoral College vote. CEO Robert Herring tweeted that “our investigations indicate there was fraud in voting” so the network will not decide to recognize Biden’s victory over President Trump until Jan. 6, at the earliest. That announcement comes after the conservative outlet Newsmax announced this week that it would honor the Electoral College vote and begin referring to Biden as “president-elect.”

One America News will not recognize Biden as the President-elect as all of our investigations indicate there was fraud in voting.



There will be no decision until Jan. 6, 2021. @OANN — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) December 16, 2020