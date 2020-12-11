OOPS! TIME Magazine Picks Joe Biden, Kamala Harris As Person Of The Year

Well, we were wrong yesterday. Healthcare workers weren't named TIME's Person of The Year last night, although they were one of the four finalists.

Via CNN:

New York (CNN Business)Time magazine has named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020's Person of the Year. The two made history on November 7 when they beat Donald Trump in a bitter election that put him in a small club of presidents who served only one term. Harris on that day became the country's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year," wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

TIME editors said the election showed that empathy was stronger than the forces of division: