Oregon Doctor Loses His License Over Rufusal To Wear Mask

Steven LaTulippe referred to COVID-19 as no worse than the common cold at a "Stop the Steal" rally in support of Trump.
Ed Scarce
14 hours ago
Dr. Steven LaTulippe refused to wear a mask himself or had any of his staff at his clinic wear one. He also allegedly told patients not to self-isolate if they showed symptoms or get tested. He dismissed the virus as no worse than the "common cold."

The medical license of an Oregon doctor who refused to wear a face mask despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been revoked weeks after a video surfaced of him dismissing Covid-19 as a "common cold."

Steven LaTulippe made the comments Nov. 7 during a "Stop the Steal" rally in support of President Donald Trump outside the State Capitol in Salem.

"I want to expose what I call corona mania," LaTulippe said in a video posted on YouTube by the political group Multnomah County Republicans.

Less than a month later, on Dec. 3, the Oregon Medical Board issued an emergency suspension after finding that LaTulippe "engaged in unprofessional conduct or dishonorable conduct," online records show.

