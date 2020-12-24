Pardonpalooza: Night 2!

Just 24 hours after Pardonpalooza: Night 1 Donald Trump has dropped over 20 more pardons - this time settling up personal debts to allies, criminals and criminal friends.

In Wednesday's pardon drop: Longtime ally Roger Stone, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner.

These pardons show that loyalists, well connected felons and family friends are rewarded while those truly deserving of clemency are denied it due to their uselessness to Donald Trump. This also settles scores from the Mueller probe. Manafort and Stone were both indicted by Mueller's team and were convicted by juries. Manafort actually served time while Stone had his sentence commuted immediately before he was due to report to prison. That commutation is now a pardon.

Charles Kushner was actually prosecuted by Chris Christie in the early 2000's for tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contrubutions. Kushner's witness tampering was not your run of the mill tampering. He hired a prostitute to lure a witness - his BROTHER-IN-LAW - into having sex and video taped it via a hidden camera. He then sent the videotape to the witnesses wife - Charles Kushner's SISTER. The tampering failed and the brother-in-law and Kushner's sister brought the tape to the prosecutors. The prosecutors then found the prostitute and she quickly turned on Charles Kushner.

GROSS.

Also on the pardon list: Duncan Hunter's wife. Duncan Hunter was pardoned in the first round. Now his wife is in the clear. They pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal use.

Other pardons include people that actually deserve clemency because they were overcharged or innocent or clearly faced biased juries.

KIDDING. They were people convicted of cyber crimes, firearm possession and mail fraud.

Who will be up for Pardonpalooza: Night 3? My bet: Julian Assange, Martin Shkreli, Rudy Giuliani. He is going to hold out to pardon his family and himself until the morning of January 20th.