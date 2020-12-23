Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Trump Issues A Slew Of Pardons, Including 4 Blackwater Murderers

With 29 days to go until Joe Biden takes office, Trump is using his pardon power to reward friends, loyalists and murderers.
By Red Painter
12 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

With just 29 days to go in office, Donald Trump has decided it is time to start rewarding loyalists, friends and murderers. How? With Presidential pardons, of course.

Here is the list:

Disgraced Republican ex-Congressmen: Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty in 2019 to one charge of misusing campaign funds and was due to begin and 11 month sentence next month. Chris Collins pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of making false statements to the FBI and to conspiring to commit securities fraud. They were the first two Congressmen to back Donald Trump.

Another pardon went to former Congressman Steve Stockman. He had pleaded guilty to counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

He also pardoned former campaign aide George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan, convicted as a part of the Russia investigation. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to investigators. Both served short sentences following the Mueller investigation.

Notice a pattern?

By far the most gruesome and despicable pardons go to 4 Blackwater mercenaries who were convicted of MURDERING over a dozen innocent Iraqi civilians - including 2 children aged 9 and 11. They were given lengthy prison sentences for their crimes, but Trump has decided that even murder is ok.

Twitter was rightfully enraged, as was Chris Hayes, in the video above.

There is no bottom. Trump will only get worse in the next 29 days.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team