Trump Issues A Slew Of Pardons, Including 4 Blackwater Murderers

With just 29 days to go in office, Donald Trump has decided it is time to start rewarding loyalists, friends and murderers. How? With Presidential pardons, of course.

Here is the list:

Disgraced Republican ex-Congressmen: Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty in 2019 to one charge of misusing campaign funds and was due to begin and 11 month sentence next month. Chris Collins pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of making false statements to the FBI and to conspiring to commit securities fraud. They were the first two Congressmen to back Donald Trump.

Another pardon went to former Congressman Steve Stockman. He had pleaded guilty to counts of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

He also pardoned former campaign aide George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan, convicted as a part of the Russia investigation. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to investigators. Both served short sentences following the Mueller investigation.

Notice a pattern?

By far the most gruesome and despicable pardons go to 4 Blackwater mercenaries who were convicted of MURDERING over a dozen innocent Iraqi civilians - including 2 children aged 9 and 11. They were given lengthy prison sentences for their crimes, but Trump has decided that even murder is ok.

Twitter was rightfully enraged, as was Chris Hayes, in the video above.

The Mueller-related pardons are the *least* unjust and offensive of this batch. Crook GOP Congressmen get second place. War criminals who killed civilians are the worst of the whole group. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 23, 2020

I suspect the stench of the pardon palooza will only grow more noxious. But we’re already off to a rancid start. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 23, 2020

What would Trump see that he could relate to in a group of corrupt politicians, human rights violators, war criminals and Russia colluders? He is who he pardons. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 23, 2020

Waiting patiently for the pro-life party to condemn Trump's pardon of war criminals who massacred Iraqi civilians or do those lives not count? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 23, 2020

Lie to cover up for the president? You get a pardon.



Corrupt politician who endorsed Trump? You get a pardon.



Murder innocent civilians? You get a pardon.



Elect a corrupt man as president?



You get a corrupt result. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 23, 2020

Trump really seems to like to pardon war criminals. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 23, 2020

Ali Kinani was 9 years old when he was shot in the head by Blackwater guards on September 16, 2007 in Baghdad Iraq. @realDonaldTrump just pardoned his killers. I represented Ali’s and five other families in a civil lawsuit against Blackwater and Erik Prince for the killings. pic.twitter.com/B2dwbjU4Ub — A Damn Lawyer (@adamnlawyer) December 23, 2020

There is no bottom. Trump will only get worse in the next 29 days.