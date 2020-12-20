Politics
Peter Navarro Doubles Down On Election Lies: Joe Biden Will Be An 'Illegal' President

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday falsely claimed that Joe Biden will be an "illegal" president if he is sworn in on January 20.
Navarro spoke to Fox News after he published a 36-page report on alleged election fraud.

"It's very, very clear," Navarro said. "The Democrat Party [sic] had a conscious, coordinated strategy to stuff the ballot box across these six battleground states with absentee and mail-in ballots," he opined. "And they were willing to bend and often break the laws."

"What we really need here is a full investigation of what's going on," he continued. "Because we run the risk of going in to Inauguration Day inaugurating and illegal, illegitimate president that public polls show the American public are skeptical about the fairness and integrity of the election."

Navarro added: "And by the way, the greatest democracy in world history, if we can't run a free and fair election, all hope is lost."

President Donald Trump's own cyber security agency declared the 2020 election to be the "most secure in American history." There is no evidence of widespread election fraud.

