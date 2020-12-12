Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rudy Giuliani Furious The Supreme Court Refused To 'Investigate' His Phony Allegations

The Supreme Court rules on the evidence given to them, but Rudy Giuliani believes the U.S. is governed by the Napoleonic code, so the judges must go out and investigate any frivolous claim.
By John Amato
44 min ago by John Amato
Views:

The COVID-stricken carnival-barking mouthpiece of Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity last night to express his disappointment that the Supreme Court refused to take the asinine Texas suit against four swing states seriously.

Hannity began by waving a one-page piece of paper, which was the Supreme Court decision, and asked what Rudy thought.

Giuliani sad, "Our reaction is great disappointment."

He continued by saying the Texas case lays out allegations (not facts, of course) which, if true, would prove the election was conducted illegally. Giuliani's main fictitious evidence is the already-debunked Georgia videotape, and he said the tape shows the election was stolen right in front of your eyes.

Apparently not, Rudy.

"The justices on the Supreme Court evaded the responsibilities," Rudy said. Giuliani claimed each of his losses in every state where he filed were a "hysterical propaganda-inspired review" of their non-evidence.

“These are very sound allegations. They may or may not be true. They have to be tested but that’s what the court is for. They can't just dismiss it like that. I think they are evading their responsibility”

Poor whiny, sick baby. You need to bring your evidence to the Supreme Court, not wild conspiracies. Or does Rudy Giuliani believe the U.S. is governed by the Napoleonic code?

He continued saying allegations are proof. "The fact is these four states had allegations, if they were true then this election was won by Donald Trump as opposed to Joe Biden."

If Rudy's lies are true, then my aunt is my uncle, and so forth.

Giuliani claimed that overturning the election would bring this country together. Obviously, if they overturned the election based on no evidence — only lies, drunks, and multitudes of OANN conspiracy theories — the court may start a Civil War, but that's another matter completely.

So, now Donald Trump believes the Supreme Court is part of the deep state as well.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team