Santa Claus Is 'Good To Go!' Anthony Fauci Tells Kids

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on a CNN/Sesame Street town hall on Covid 19 and told kids that he vaccinated Santa Claus himself.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Lockdowns, remote schooling, families apart for the holidays. Kids are, like the rest of us, having a tough Christmas. And fear that Santa Claus and his reindeer might be at risk for Covid19 is also a big concern.

Anthony Fauci tells kids not to worry. USA Today:

Fauci, who will celebrate his birthday on Christmas eve, told children watching a 'Sesame Street' town hall put on by CNN Saturday that he vaccinated Kris Kringle himself...

He explained that he took a trip to the North Pole to visit Santa. "I vaccinated Santa Claus myself," Fauci said. "I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go."

Santa is ready to don his red suit and come down the chimney, leaving gifts behind. "You have nothing to worry about," Fauci assured his audience.

