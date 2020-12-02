Trump Claims DoJ Pay-For-Pardon Stories Are, Of Course, 'Fake News'

Trump of course denies that the DoJ investigation into a pay-for-pardon scheme, despite the documentation released last night, was fake. Via Talking Points Memo:

“Pardon investigation is Fake News!” he tweeted.

It’s unclear whether Trump’s brief tweet is a denial of the probe’s existence as a whole or of the suspected activity being investigated.

The investigation itself indisputably exists; Federal Chief Judge Beryl Howell unsealed a court order on Tuesday authorizing prosecutors to access communications between individuals allegedly involved in the scheme.

The order, which was heavily redacted before being made public, does not identify those individuals and does not indicate whether or not Trump was directly involved.