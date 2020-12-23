Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Trump’s Deutsche Bank Crony Abruptly Resigns As Investigations Ramp Up

Rosemary Vrablic, the woman in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars in Deutsche Bank loans to Trump’s company is leaving the company next week, just as investigations into Trump’s finances are intensifying.
By NewsHound Ellen
Trump’s Deutsche Bank Crony Abruptly Resigns As Investigations Ramp Up
Donald Trump Image from: Crooks and Liars

Of course, there could be a totally innocuous explanation, like Vrablic wants to spend some time with family. But the circumstantial evidence looks pretty bad. From The New York Times:

The reasons for Ms. Vrablic’s abrupt resignation were not clear. Deutsche Bank in August opened an internal review into a 2013 real estate transaction between Ms. Vrablic and a company owned in part by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Mr. Trump and a client of Ms. Vrablic’s. Dominic Scalzi, a longtime colleague of Ms. Vrablic’s who played a role in that transaction, will also leave the bank.

That real estate deal is a potential conflict of interest given Vrablic’s role as a lender.

Vrablic’s resignation also comes less than two weeks after reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is ramping up investigations into Trump’s finances. “Since the November election, his prosecutors have interviewed Deutsche Bank officials about the bank’s lending policies and procedures, and bank executives expect that prosecutors will summon employees to testify before a grand jury,” The Times noted.

It looks like Trump was never too popular at Deutsche Bank, or at least, that’s what they’d like us to think now. More from The Times:

Ms. Vrablic and her boss championed the Trump relationship. But it was polarizing inside the bank. Some senior executives argued it was too risky to lend to Mr. Trump, given his history of not repaying loans, including in 2008 when he defaulted on a large loan from Deutsche Bank on his Chicago skyscraper. Those concerns, however, were overruled, and the relationship with Mr. Trump progressed.

As they sought more loans, Mr. Trump and his representatives provided Deutsche Bank with financial statements that appeared to substantially overstate the value of some of his company’s real estate and other assets, according to current and former bank executives, as well as congressional testimony last year from Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

In November, Reuters reported that Deutsche Bank wanted to end its relationship with Trump after the election.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team