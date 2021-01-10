Angry Trumpers Berate Lindsey Graham As 'Traitor' And 'Human Garbage' At Airport

Sen. Lindsey Graham may have the softer features and voice of what was once considered a gentlemen in the antebellum South, but he has long been a raving hypocrite. Like the rest of his political party, he sold what was left of his faux integrity when he did a 180 degree turn and became one of the many Trump bootlickers. Graham’s turnaround came after his very public attacks on Trump as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” in 2015. He then turned around and became a defender of the transparently corrupt 45th president of the United States just a few months later.

In the weeks after this year’s presidential election became clearly decided on the side of Joe Biden, Graham has been doing his boot-licking job of promoting evidence free, and provably false, election fraud claims. Unfortunately for Graham, the MAGA crowd and their QAnon huckster wing, demand 100% delusion, and Graham’s inability to end our democracy and install Donald Trump as King shit means that Sen. Graham is in the pile with the rest of the “traitors.” In their defense, Graham and other Republicans told them they were right and that this election was rigged and fraudulent, and they want that rectified. They’re wrong and fascists, but they are consistent—something Graham and his fellow GOP can’t claim. On Friday, as Graham sat in a D.C. airport, waiting to leave to go home and do whatever he does when he isn’t licking Donald Trump’s boots, he got to experience the scarier end of the MAGA world.

In numerous videos, Graham, surrounded by a security detail of no less than half a dozen armed guards is set upon by a loud, white, angry group of people. They shout relentlessly at him while he is seated, and subsequently as he is escorted away. “Traitor” and “garbage human being” are thrown at him, and a woman with a big “Q” emblazoned sweatshirt reminds him that “One day you will not be able to walk down the street. It is today.”

A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021

In another video, chants of “sex trafficker,” “audit the vote,” and increasingly hysterical screams that Graham is a traitor and a “son of a bitch,” and “a fucking piece of shit.”

Lindsey Graham reaping what he sowed at the DC airport rn pic.twitter.com/sJsoQgDx6X — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 8, 2021

It’s a lot to take in. In this final video you can watch (around the 1:30 mark) a man in front of a walking Graham, yelling at him to account for his betrayal of the American people. Graham is red-faced and tries smiling, but is clearly shook, as his mask remains over his chin and he stares a hole into his smartphone.

Graham was able to survive a very close race for his Senate seat in South Carolina this November. And maybe he realizes that this is his last go around, and therefore has decided, like McConnell, and the rest of his discredited Party to just make whatever money they can going forward without Trump. Just remember this: the American people who confronted Sen. Graham for not staying true to his oath of office were a lot more respectful and less unhinged. Lindsey and his fellow republicans took a different road. This is the bed you made, Lindsey. Actions have consequences.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.