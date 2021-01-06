Antifa Battles Police In Streets Of D.C. -- Oh Wait, Those Are Trump's Proud Boys!

I was following this Battle of Black Lives Matter Plaza yesterday, and I have to say: These "Proud Boys" were downright baffled that the cops didn't let them run riot over the city yesterday. They believed their own rheotoric, that every cop and soldier everywhere was with them, and not the rule of law. Now they've learned otherwise.

"Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., tensions are building. Pro-Trump protesters clashing with police there overnight," Alysin Camerota said.

"This morning, protesters already lining up across from the White House where the president will address the crowd in just a few hours. CNN's Boris Sanchez, excuse me, is live in Washington with more. So what are you seeing at this hour, Boris?"

"Yeah, an enormous line at the Washington Monument gathering since before 3 a.m., and waves of supporters for the president are still arriving now. This is President's Park on the west side of the Ellipse, where President Trump is expected to speak later tonight. Hearing from these folks a lot of anticipation for what the president is going to say and a lot of anger, as well. and some of that tension boiled over last night.

"A number of incidents around Washington, D.C., including at Black Lives Matter Plaza, the site of so much violence and drama last summer, when social justice protesters encountered law enforcement and things got ugly. They got ugly again last night. It appeared that some irritant was dispersed at one point, pushing lines of police officers, then being pushed back. At the time, President Trump put out a message of law and order. So far, we have yet to hear that from the president when his own supporters are agitating officers.

"We should note there is an enormous law enforcement presence all across the city. There is National Guard that has been deployed. There are street closures all around the city. A lot of vigilance over what is happening. The president expected to speak here at 11 a.m., and shortly after that, at around noon. These marchers are expected to walk all the way down to the Capitol, hoping to essentially overturn the results of the 2020."

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

A judge bans the leader of the Proud Boys from Washington D.C., after he was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church and found with high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested. https://t.co/Ng7CwHiTTP — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021

Proud Boys in DC tonight have absolutely zero street experience, no gear, and no situational awareness of police tactics. They keep walking into obvious kettles and getting maced and arrested by the cops 😂 pic.twitter.com/JflIWZht7P — Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2021