Bernie Sanders: Get The People What They Need, Stat!

On ABC's This Week host Martha Raddatz wanted to know if it was a mistake for Democrats to abandon bipartisan negotiations so soon on a COVID relief package, Bernie Sanders shot that down immediately.

Since the Democrats have won the White House and taken the majority back in the Senate, the Beltway media in typical fashion is insisting that Democrats sacrifice their beliefs and their enormous election victories and bend the knee to Republicans.

" Senator, you -- you -- you've said you can't reach out to Republicans indefinitely and Democrats should use the majority, but this morning we're hearing 10 GOP senators have a new plan," Raddatz said. "So is it a mistake for Democrats to consider abandoning bipartisanship negotiations so soon?"

Americans voted out the QOP for many reasons, but high on the list was their lack of action on the single biggest threat to our nation, the coronavirus.

Sen. Sanders was Johnny-on-the-spot with his correct response: "Martha, the issue is not, you know, bipartisanship or not. The issue is, are we going to address the incredible set of crises and the pain and the anxiety which is in this country."

Sanders continued, "You know what, I don't care what anybody says, we have got to deal with this pandemic, we have got to make sure that we are producing the vaccines that we need and get those vaccines into the arms of the people. We cannot have children in America going hungry, people being evicted, schools not open. We need to open our schools in a safe way. That's what we have to do."

And the clock is ticking. Lives and families are at stake. Having Ten Republicans suddenly want to meet with President Biden to delay and then water down his 1.9 trillion dollar proposal is ludicrous.

"So the question is not bipartisanship, the question is addressing the unprecedented crisis that we face right now. If Republicans want to work with us, they have better ideas on how to address those crises, that's great. But to be honest with you, I have not yet heard that, Sen. Sanders remarked.

A fantastical bipartisan kumbaya singsong around the campfire is never going to happen with the QAnon infected Republican Party.

Bernie and the Democratic Party understand this all too well.

Sen. Sanders nailed it.