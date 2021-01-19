Canadian Reporter Says FHRITP Harassment 'Needs To Stop'

Hopefully, like Trump, this sort of thing becomes socially unacceptable and not "funny" anymore.

Source: Daily Hive

A Canadian journalist shared a video on Monday of a moment female reporters are all too familiar with: getting told “fuck her right in the pussy” while trying to film a news hit.

Krista Sharpe was on assignment for CTV News in Kitchener, Ontario when a driver yelled the sexist phrase as he passed her on the street.

Sharpe took a moment to compose herself before trying her hit again.

“As much as I’d love to say it doesn’t bother me, it does. It makes me feel like sh*t. Especially as VJ (video journalist) who is always alone,” she tweeted.

Video journalists are a staple of modern TV newsrooms. They film and edit their own stories, and shoot their on-camera pieces selfie-style, without the aid of a camera operator.