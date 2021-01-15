Chris Hayes Has Had It With The GOP Big Lie: 2020 Was A Free And Fair Election

It's time, at long last, for Republicans to do the hardest thing a Republican leader has to do. Break it to their voters that they lost.

Trump won't do it, and neither will his family or sycophants. Chris Hayes on Thursday night applauded those few Republicans who are biting the bullet and admitting that Trump lost fair and square.

And he slammed Peter Navarro for continuing to push the Big Lie with Maria Bartiromo. Which he continues to do. Navarro is fomenting more violent attacks on our democracy, period.

CHRIS HAYES: As the nation tries to move on from the enormous damage done by Donald Trump's ceaseless pounding election lies, there are some Republicans who are doing the right thing. Here's one. Conservative South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice. This is a gentleman who has long supported Trump. He even voted to object to the election results, okay? A terrible vote. But he was also one of 10 house republicans who voted yesterday to impeach the president. He told the associated press that he knows he'll be primaried for his vote for impeachment and that it may cost him his seat in Congress. In Georgia, the Republican Lieutenant Governor stripped three election deniers in the State Senate of their chairmanships, saying that their lies must be punished. Mitch McConnell on January 6th stated flatly that the election was not stolen, that Joe Biden won fair and square.

But you are not hearing that message from the vast majority of Republicans or the most far-reaching conservative media. In his video yesterday, Trump declined to tell people the truth, that the election wasn't stolen, that he lost. There was no large-scale fraud. He did not make that crucial admission. And in fact, just this morning, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was still pushing this poisonous lie.

PETER NAVARRO (VIDEO CLIP): The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3rd. These people disgust me, disgust me.

HAYES: The Democratic party did violence by attacking this president? Who won on November 3rd? Let's be clear about something. We cannot move forward as a country until people like White House official Peter Navarro stop lying. They have convinced tens of millions of Americans that Donald Trump had the election stolen from him. "It was a landslide, it was stolen." And they've included the people they've persuaded, include the people who stormed the Capitol. People believe the lie. Because the president and his accomplices in the media, like people on Trump TV, for example, have pushed that lie over and over and over again. Beating it into their heads. And if those people really want to unite this country, then Trump's elite enablers must renounce their false claims. They have to tell people that the election was not stolen. And that they were wrong to goad people on. That the simple truth is that Joe Biden won. If people like Jim Jordan really want to help, they can go on Fox News and tell people, there was no election fraud, that this was a free and fair vote, and their side lost, that this is a democracy, and we all have to accept the will of the people. And until Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz and all of the rest of them do that, the damage will endure. And they're right that we need to come together. We really do. There is a pandemic raging in this country. Joe Biden and all of the government has an enormous challenge ahead of it, to get Americans behind Biden's plan to stop it and spur the economy.