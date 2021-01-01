Entertainment
CNN Plays 'Have You Gotten High At...' With Snoop Dogg

Andy Cohen asks the questions as Anderson Cooper loses his...stuff.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Because it just wouldn't be New Year's Eve without moments like these.

Source: Complex

Anderson Cooper careened into a new year with the assistance of some uncontrollable laughter thanks to Snoop Dogg.

During CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast on Thursday, Cooper and Andy Cohen interviewed Snoop, spurring a discussion that included a marathon of inquiries regarding notable locations where the I Wanna Thank Me artist has enjoyed the uniquely multifaceted peace brought on by marijuana.

Cohen got a nearly-equally giggly Snoop to reveal whether he had gotten high at a number of locales including (but certainly not limited to) the White House, the CNN building in Hollywood, an NFL game, the Oscars, and the DMV. As for the latter, Snoop said that would indeed be "a no-no."

For whatever reason, this extended weed-centered discourse had Cooper visibly and audibly losing his shit on live TV.

