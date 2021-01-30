Politics
Devin Nunes Whines About Equating Right Wing Domestic Terrorism With Al Qaeda

Dear Main Stream Media: Do not let conservatives intimidate you into whitewashing the act of sedition America witnessed on January 6th, just because wingnut media is whining about it.
On Thursday evening's Hannity, Rep. Devin Nunes expressed his anger that there is an intelligence briefing he must attend focusing on right wing domestic terrorism, and he longs for the good old days when the country was only focusing on Al Qaeda.

Rep. Nunes said, "Tomorrow morning I'm going to get a briefing on domestic terrorism. I remember the days when the FBI and the intelligence world that I'm in, we were supposed to be focusing in on Al Qaeda, and this is going to be the new frontier — is accusing Republicans and anybody who voted for Trump of being equal to Al Qaeda. And they've been saying just that."

This is pure nonsense.

Only those MAGA supporters who act like Al Qaeda will be treated as such.

Conservatives in Congress and in the media are doing their best to either ignore, downplay, lie, or blame Antifa for the traitorous actions of thousands of Trump supporters, who were incited to riot and invade the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump and his surrogates.

Trump made his views very clear. He wanted Congress and Mike Pence to disallow the electoral votes, overthrow the 2020 presidential election by force, and install Trump as a faux king for (at least) four more years.

The idea that every Trump voter is a domestic terrorist is ridiculous. Nobody is saying that, but that's the play conservatives are making in order to whitewash the infamous terrorist attack in D.C., and ignore Trump's culpability before his second impeachment trial.

Conservatives did the same thing 11 years ago. After DHS released a report highlighting the dangers of right wing extremism, designating it the number one domestic threat in the country, conservative media attacked the report for smearing all Republicans and conservatives. Forget that it was sanctioned by the Bush administration.

Minnesota Independent has a wrapup on all the right-wing bloggers who leapt to the assumption that the DHS report was aimed at the "tea parties."

Lou Dobbs, when he was still on CNN, said this nonsense:

Our poll question tonight is: Do you think a person concerned about borders and ports that are unsecured, illegal immigration, Second Amendment rights or returning veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan is likely or even possibly probable, as the Department of Homeland Security suggests to be a right-wing extremist? Yes or no. Cast your vote at LouDobbs.com. We'll have the results here later in the broadcast.

Back on April 16, 2009, Shepard Smith acted like a journalist, as usual, and our former Managing Editor, David Neiwert, wrote this:

Shepard Smith brought that rarest of things to Fox News yesterday: amid the cacophony over the Tea Parties, he actually committed an act of journalism. In the process, he also managed to also bring a voice of sanity to the nonstop right-wing shrieking at Fox over the recent Department of Homeland Security bulletin about the possible rise of right-wing extremism.

In fact, Smith confirms everything we've reported here: Not only is the report focused entirely on the very real problem of the lethally violent potential of extremist right-wing terrorism, but mainstream conservatives' wailing and teeth-gnashing over it is -- besides being an egregious display of a persecution complex -- if anything a tacit admission of their own complicity in fueling extremist rhetoric.

The more things change...

