Florida Man Who Stole Pelosi's Lecturn During Insurrection Has Been Arrested

Adam Christian Johnson, the man captured in a grinning photo carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lecturn during the insurrection at the Capitol, has been arrested.
By Red Painter
The idiot rioter who was snapped in a viral photo, grinning as he carried Nancy Pelosi's lecturn out of the Capitol during the insurrection, has BEEN ARRESTED. And of course, he is from Florida. Adam Christian Johnson, 36, had the nerve to LITERALLY carry out Nancy Pelosi's lecturn right out the front door of the Capitol and he was not even stopped by law enforcement. He was arrested by Federal Marshalls and booked in the Pinellas County jail at 9pm, the Miami Herald reports.

He doesn't look too happy in his mugshot, does he?

He has been charged (so far) with "one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Luckily the lectern was found by Senate staffers in a corridor of the Senate wing, so I guess he didn't make it fully out of the building with it. Johnson is reportedly a stay at home dad with 5 kids who is married to a DOCTOR. I wonder how many playdates at his house are going to be cancelled now?

Twitter is enjoying this:

I love how these idiots raced home and shaved off their beards, thinking that would totally make it impossible to identify them....after they live streamed their coup and took grinning photos on their social media accounts that use their real names. Also, the irony of the fact that not wearing masks actually made it easier to identify them makes me laugh even harder.

Enjoy prison, idiots. Trump's executive order mandating a 10 year mandatory minimum for desecration of government buildings is going to really bite you all in the tuchus.

