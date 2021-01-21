Tucker Carlson Wants To Know What A 'White Supremacist' Is

During Joe Biden's excellent Inaugural speech calling for unity in our country, he mentioned that we must fight against white supremacy and domestic terrorists.

For Fox News conservatives, that was a bridge too far.

Biden's remarks were not controversial, unless you've got a right-wing political objective to make sure you keep racists happy. The January 6th domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol by extreme right-wing Trump supporters was terrorism, period.

But to Fox News, their hosts and the equally Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal, Biden wasn't really calling for unity, but instead he was attacking all 74 million Trump voters.

It started yesterday immediately after Biden's speech and is still continuing today.

During Fox News' coverage of Inauguration Day, the WSJ's Dan Henninger claimed Biden's speech was attacking Trump voters.

"Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?” Henninger said to Martha McCallum.

Last Night, Tucker Carlson made believe he didn't know the meaning of "white supremacy" and warned Trump voters "that may be you."

The question is what is it, exactly? Now that we are waging war on white supremacy can someone tell us in very clear language what a white supremacist is?

And this morning, the three muppets on Fox and Friends also jumped in, saying Trump voters are very fine people.

Ainsley Earhardt: "I'm sure there are hateful people on *both* sides, but the Trump supporters that we all know, I don't consider them hateful people. ... You might disagree with them, but I don't know anyone that's hateful who has supported him." pic.twitter.com/JwOm5fwurn — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 21, 2021

This morning the Wall Street Journal printed an op-ed doubling down with the same criticism.

On that point we heard too little in Mr. Biden’s speech to reassure conservatives now being purged and ostracized that he will call off the emboldened progressive censors. If his pursuit of social justice becomes a drive to blame every inequity in American life on racism, he will divide more than unite.

The WSJ's Dan Henninger then repeated his same criticism on this morning's America's Newsroom when he said Biden's speech was really two speeches.

One was about unity and reconciliation but much of the rest of it was Pres. Biden invoking problems like racism, nativism, fear and things like that. We thought about this meaning (the Wall Street Journal editorial board) and he said he was talking directly about Donald J Trump, and in other ways he was talking about the people that took over the Capitol.

That seems about right but then Henninger veered off in conservative victimhood.

Many Republicans out there, conservatives the 74 million people watching the speech entitled to think is he talking about us when he says these things? Is he trying to drive us out of the political conversation altogether?

The screeching monkeys of conservatives have not stopped carping about the poor Trump voters' fee-fees.

Trump fueled the rise of anti-Semitism and white supremacy in America when he made his caustic and highly offensive remarks about the attacks in Charlottesville in 2017. And he declared there were some "very fine" neo-Nazis marching with tiki torches and chanting "You will not replace us," meaning the Jews, of course.

Of course, not all Trump voters are racists, militia fanatics, and white supremacists, but there are enough that the DHS once again reported that they were the biggest domestic threat on US soil.

That was validated, unfortunately, by the events of January 6.