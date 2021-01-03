Politics
Jason Miller: Perdue Deserves Senate Win Since He 'Stood Strong' With Trump After Access Hollywood Tapes

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller on Sunday explained why President Donald Trump supports David Perdue's U.S. Senate bid in Georgia.
During an interview on Fox News, Miller recalled that Perdue had "stood strong" in 2016 after then-candidate Trump was heard bragging about sexual assault on Access Hollywood recordings.

"[Trump] made it really clear just how important it is to re-elect Sen. Perdue and [Sen. Kelly Loeffler] to a full term," Miller told Fox News. "Particularly with Sen. Perdue -- he's someone I worked with very closely in the president's race in 2016."

"Sen. Perdue was with President Trump at every step," he continued. "He's someone who even when we had the toughest days around Access Hollywood and a number of things, Sen. Perdue stood strong."

Miller also praised both Perdue and Loeffler for supporting the president during what he called the "impeachment witch hunt."

"Let's count all of the legal votes and don't count the illegal votes," he added. "This is very important we get it right."

