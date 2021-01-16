Krazy Karen Gets Arrested: 'You're Violating My Personhood'

In the latest edition of Karens Gone Wild, here is a Karen who apparently raided Sidney Powell's closet to steal her animal print, head-to-toe wardrobe.

Twitter sleuths identified her as 61-year-old Cindy Dicorrado.

Lady in Leopard Print look familiar ? Well that’s 61 year old Cindy Dicorrado, originally most notable for her contribution to the anti-mask town meeting and now for her arrest at a bagel shop in Florida. pic.twitter.com/udNj6cqFlG — Karen (@crazykarens) January 16, 2021

Here is what happened before the viral arrest video:

Here’s what happened BEFORE the arrest pic.twitter.com/N9YItYRRPe — Karen (@crazykarens) January 15, 2021

A man clearly asks her to leave, multiple times, because she refused to mask up. So she responds by threatening to call the police, call him "young man," claims she is a lawyer (she's not,) and says he is "violating" her civil rights. Do these people understand what "civil rights" are? Clearly not. Send them back to high school.

Ok, so the police arrive. If this white woman was a Black man, they would have been Tased or shot within 20 seconds. Because she is white, though, she is politely detained with a wrist hold, and carried out of the business.

Karen Gets Arrested, but doesn’t go down without a fight! (Pt. 1) pic.twitter.com/tRSBLS3qII — Karen (@crazykarens) January 15, 2021

After she gets outside, she starts screaming like a crazy bird. I can't stop laughing, because you know she is going to HATE jail.

Karen Gets Arrested, but doesn’t go down without a fight! (Pt. 2) pic.twitter.com/Bhh4yjAxzN — Karen (@crazykarens) January 15, 2021

Screaming "I am not under arrest," while the handcuffs are being slapped on her wrists is the best part. Oh, and SHE can't breathe? How much do you want to bet that she said to her friends that if George Floyd had just complied, he would be alive today?

"IN THE NAME OF JESUS!"

Enjoy jail, Karen.