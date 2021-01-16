Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Krazy Karen Gets Arrested: 'You're Violating My Personhood'

These Karens are really getting out of control.
By Red Painter
17 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

In the latest edition of Karens Gone Wild, here is a Karen who apparently raided Sidney Powell's closet to steal her animal print, head-to-toe wardrobe.

Twitter sleuths identified her as 61-year-old Cindy Dicorrado.

Here is what happened before the viral arrest video:

A man clearly asks her to leave, multiple times, because she refused to mask up. So she responds by threatening to call the police, call him "young man," claims she is a lawyer (she's not,) and says he is "violating" her civil rights. Do these people understand what "civil rights" are? Clearly not. Send them back to high school.

Ok, so the police arrive. If this white woman was a Black man, they would have been Tased or shot within 20 seconds. Because she is white, though, she is politely detained with a wrist hold, and carried out of the business.

After she gets outside, she starts screaming like a crazy bird. I can't stop laughing, because you know she is going to HATE jail.

Screaming "I am not under arrest," while the handcuffs are being slapped on her wrists is the best part. Oh, and SHE can't breathe? How much do you want to bet that she said to her friends that if George Floyd had just complied, he would be alive today?

"IN THE NAME OF JESUS!"

Enjoy jail, Karen.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team