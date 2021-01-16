Krazy Karen Gets Arrested: 'You're Violating My Personhood'

In the latest edition of Karens Gone Wild, here is a Karen who apparently raided Sidney Powell's closet to steal her animal print, head-to-toe wardrobe.
Twitter sleuths identified her as 61-year-old Cindy Dicorrado.
Here is what happened before the viral arrest video:
A man clearly asks her to leave, multiple times, because she refused to mask up. So she responds by threatening to call the police, call him "young man," claims she is a lawyer (she's not,) and says he is "violating" her civil rights. Do these people understand what "civil rights" are? Clearly not. Send them back to high school.
Ok, so the police arrive. If this white woman was a Black man, they would have been Tased or shot within 20 seconds. Because she is white, though, she is politely detained with a wrist hold, and carried out of the business.
After she gets outside, she starts screaming like a crazy bird. I can't stop laughing, because you know she is going to HATE jail.
Screaming "I am not under arrest," while the handcuffs are being slapped on her wrists is the best part. Oh, and SHE can't breathe? How much do you want to bet that she said to her friends that if George Floyd had just complied, he would be alive today?
"IN THE NAME OF JESUS!"
Enjoy jail, Karen.