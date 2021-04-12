Racist Karen Gets Her Comeuppance

Asked to wear a mask in Walgreens, this Karen took out her wrath on a Muslim couple, even calling the cops on them for threatening her, by recording the incident on their phones. The cops came but she did not get the outcome she had expected.

Source: Hollywood Unlocked

A Florida Muslim woman recorded the moment when an angry Karen targeted her and her husband in a racist tirade at Walgreens.

Nahla Ebaid said the incident occurred while she went to a local Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale and the unknown woman was told by an employee to put her mask on due to the store’s policy. In the following caption on Ebaid’s Facebook, she explained that the woman ignored the employee and continued walking through the store and started her racist tirade against the couple.

“As this woman walks in, she was told by an employee to put on her mask…. she continued walking…I thought she didn’t hear the cashier so, I said “ma’am he’s talking to you!!!”. She replied “I wish I was from your country so I don’t have to wear a mask”, my friend replied back which country is that, she said “what ever country…… “ and so she went off with foul language and Spit on my friend’s arm and said first it was the black life matters then it’s the Asians and now the Muslims!!!!”

During the rant, the unknown woman also mocked Ebaid’s clothing and threatened to call the police. During her call to the police, she said Ebaid and her husband were threatening her at the store. However, she was arrested instead for falsely accusing the couple and cried that she wasn’t a “racist”, and had friends that were Muslim.