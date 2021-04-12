Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Racist Karen Gets Her Comeuppance

Asked to wear a mask in Walgreens, this Karen took out her wrath on a Muslim couple, even calling the cops on them. Big mistake.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Asked to wear a mask in Walgreens, this Karen took out her wrath on a Muslim couple, even calling the cops on them for threatening her, by recording the incident on their phones. The cops came but she did not get the outcome she had expected.

Source: Hollywood Unlocked

A Florida Muslim woman recorded the moment when an angry Karen targeted her and her husband in a racist tirade at Walgreens.

Nahla Ebaid said the incident occurred while she went to a local Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale and the unknown woman was told by an employee to put her mask on due to the store’s policy. In the following caption on Ebaid’s Facebook, she explained that the woman ignored the employee and continued walking through the store and started her racist tirade against the couple.

“As this woman walks in, she was told by an employee to put on her mask…. she continued walking…I thought she didn’t hear the cashier so, I said “ma’am he’s talking to you!!!”. She replied “I wish I was from your country so I don’t have to wear a mask”, my friend replied back which country is that, she said “what ever country…… “ and so she went off with foul language and Spit on my friend’s arm and said first it was the black life matters then it’s the Asians and now the Muslims!!!!”

During the rant, the unknown woman also mocked Ebaid’s clothing and threatened to call the police. During her call to the police, she said Ebaid and her husband were threatening her at the store. However, she was arrested instead for falsely accusing the couple and cried that she wasn’t a “racist”, and had friends that were Muslim.

Unfortunately for this Karen, the couple are quite adept at social media, posting a series of videos on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram that have since gone viral when put together by Middle East Eye.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team