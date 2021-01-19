Entertainment
MAGA (a Parody Of 'My Girl')

'MAGA' a parody by Roy Zimmerman, done to the tune of Smokey Robinson's 'My Girl'.
By Ed Scarce
As good a way to see the end of the Trump era off as any.

MAGA

You got sunshine
Blown right up your ass
So you filled the halls
With bloodshed and broken glass

I guess we’d say
What makes you behave this way?
MAGA
You did it for MAGA

They said, “Trial by combat”
And, “We’re coming for you”
You said, “We’re going to the Capitol”
And “I’ll be there too”

Aghast, we say
They sent you on a coup that day
MAGA
Rioting for MAGA

You’re a sucker for QAnon
That’s the poison you’ve been chewin’ on
It’s a Big Lie and it’s brought to you
By Fox News, the GOP, and You-Know-Who

You said, “Stop the Steal” and ransacked the building
You trampled and said, “Don’t Tread On Me”
You beat a cop with the American flag
And hung a noose for Democracy

Oh, we know terror and hate
Will never make America great
MAGA
We’re talkin’ ‘bout MAGA

Talkin’ ‘bout MAGA
You got sunshine blown right up your ass
Talkin’ ‘bout, talkin’ ‘bout MAGA
And now, your ass is grass

You bought into MAGA
What did you get for that?
A tax cut for the wealthy, COVID and a Chinese hat

