MAGA (a Parody Of 'My Girl')

As good a way to see the end of the Trump era off as any.

MAGA

You got sunshine

Blown right up your ass

So you filled the halls

With bloodshed and broken glass



I guess we’d say

What makes you behave this way?

MAGA

You did it for MAGA

They said, “Trial by combat”

And, “We’re coming for you”

You said, “We’re going to the Capitol”

And “I’ll be there too”

Aghast, we say

They sent you on a coup that day

MAGA

Rioting for MAGA



You’re a sucker for QAnon

That’s the poison you’ve been chewin’ on

It’s a Big Lie and it’s brought to you

By Fox News, the GOP, and You-Know-Who



You said, “Stop the Steal” and ransacked the building

You trampled and said, “Don’t Tread On Me”

You beat a cop with the American flag

And hung a noose for Democracy

Oh, we know terror and hate

Will never make America great

MAGA

We’re talkin’ ‘bout MAGA

Talkin’ ‘bout MAGA

You got sunshine blown right up your ass

Talkin’ ‘bout, talkin’ ‘bout MAGA

And now, your ass is grass

You bought into MAGA

What did you get for that?

A tax cut for the wealthy, COVID and a Chinese hat