MAGA (a Parody Of 'My Girl')

As good a way to see the end of the Trump era off as any.
MAGA
You got sunshine
Blown right up your ass
So you filled the halls
With bloodshed and broken glass
I guess we’d say
What makes you behave this way?
MAGA
You did it for MAGA
They said, “Trial by combat”
And, “We’re coming for you”
You said, “We’re going to the Capitol”
And “I’ll be there too”
Aghast, we say
They sent you on a coup that day
MAGA
Rioting for MAGA
You’re a sucker for QAnon
That’s the poison you’ve been chewin’ on
It’s a Big Lie and it’s brought to you
By Fox News, the GOP, and You-Know-Who
You said, “Stop the Steal” and ransacked the building
You trampled and said, “Don’t Tread On Me”
You beat a cop with the American flag
And hung a noose for Democracy
Oh, we know terror and hate
Will never make America great
MAGA
We’re talkin’ ‘bout MAGA
Talkin’ ‘bout MAGA
You got sunshine blown right up your ass
Talkin’ ‘bout, talkin’ ‘bout MAGA
And now, your ass is grass
You bought into MAGA
What did you get for that?
A tax cut for the wealthy, COVID and a Chinese hat