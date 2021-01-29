Politics
GOP In Disarray: Gaetz Attacks Liz Cheney At Wyoming Rally

Whatever happened to Reagan's Eleventh Commandment? From the steps of the capitol in Cheyenne, the Florida congressman went after Liz Cheney in her home state, for voting against Trump on impeachment.
By Ed Scarce
Well, this is novel. A Republican congressman staging a political rally in another state just to attack their own Republican congresswoman for voting against Trump on impeachment. Apparently, Cheney already has a primary opponent and was recently censured by the Wyoming legislature. Republicans have well and truly lost their friggin' minds.

Source: The Hill

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of former President Trump’s most ardent supporters, took aim at House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) on her own turf Thursday, holding a rally calling for her ouster.

Hundreds gathered outside the Capitol in Cheyenne, where the Florida Republican railed against the No. 3 Republican in the House just one day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called on members of the conference to stop attacking each other as divisions in the party become increasingly more evident in the post-Trump era.

The decision from Gaetz — who has had a contentious relationship with Cheney — to host the rally comes as House conservatives push to remove Cheney from her leadership post after her decision to vote in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan.6.

Editor's note (Frances Langum): So much for Reagan's Eleventh Commandment:

