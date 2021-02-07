Wyoming Republicans Vote To Censure Liz Cheney

Several counties in Wyoming and the Republican central committee have already voted to censure Cheney, but now the party says it withhold any funding from her and want money returned for her 2020 election campaign. Some have called for her to be removed from the party. Crazy is as crazy does, I guess.

Source: Bloomberg News



Representative Liz Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, is facing more headwinds after the GOP in Wyoming voted to formally censure her for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. The state Republican Party approved a measure Saturday that called on Cheney to resign, said it plans to withhold any future funding from her, and that she must repay donations state and county Republican Party groups made to her 2020 re-election campaign, the Casper Star Tribune reported. The move came on a voice vote after 11 minutes of debate. Some county parties in Wyoming also called on her to resign.

Wyoming Republicans voted to censure Liz Cheney for supporting the impeachment of former President Trump https://t.co/NMfuvGI66J — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 6, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney statement on Wyoming GOP censure: “My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship.”



Full Cheney statement 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/KJPivfY2Zd — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 6, 2021

Had you told me 12 years ago that the Wyoming GOP would be censuring a Cheney and the Arizona GOP would be censuring a McCain I wouldn’t have believed it. https://t.co/rCnhOeuI6U — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 6, 2021