Mike's Blog Round Up For Friday

Uh oh, it's those aliens.....

Octoberfarm: Name this band.

Margaret and Helen: A message for Trump.

John Pavlovitz: It was "a nothing revolution: an empty display of cheap anger formed in staggering privilege, made of fake oppression".

Mock Paper Scissors: Some Republican Congressmen are subverting the Capitol's new security measures, and may have collaborated in the attack.

Bonus link: Perhaps we need to rethink defense spending.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!