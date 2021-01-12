Everybody said 2021 should be less crazy than 2020. So far, I'm not favorably impressed.

Green Eagle: Sorry, they're still crazy -- if anything, getting crazier.

Rosa Rubicondior: Trump is still going to win re-election! Hallelujah!

You Might Notice a Trend: Remember the good news.

Professor Taboo: We've reached the point where shared reality is replaced by pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails.

