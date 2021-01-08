Politics
Hello, Consequences Of My Own Actions! Rioters Shocked To Face Firing, Arrests

Here's your round-up of people who are being fired, arrested, or both, for committing gleeful insurrection and sedition.
By Aliza Worthington
"Patriots?" Don't make me laugh. These people are traitors, cowards, white supremacists, and dumbf*cks. Consider this your dose of "You're about to f*ck around and find out" satisfaction for the day. (Big props to The Hoarse Whisperer on Twitter for starting the hashtag, #TraitorsGettingFired!)

NEWLY UNEMPLOYED

YOU'RE GONNA HATE PRISON

And my favorite is this dipsh*t, Josiah Colt, who suddenly has regrets once he got hauled in front of a judge and learned that thanks to his king, Donald Trump, he is facing ten years in prison.

Who said social media can't be used for good? Hop on over to this Instagram account to keep the fun rolling!

