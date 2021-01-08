Hello, Consequences Of My Own Actions! Rioters Shocked To Face Firing, Arrests

"Patriots?" Don't make me laugh. These people are traitors, cowards, white supremacists, and dumbf*cks. Consider this your dose of "You're about to f*ck around and find out" satisfaction for the day. (Big props to The Hoarse Whisperer on Twitter for starting the hashtag, #TraitorsGettingFired!)

NEWLY UNEMPLOYED

#TraitorsGettingFired



Genius ex-lawmaker who posted a video while mid-felony. https://t.co/CpidToCle9 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 7, 2021

Bonus Firing:



Football coach at University of Tennessee Chattanooga, Chris Malone, posted a racist smear of Stacey Abrams after the elections on Tuesday.



UTC has now fired him.#RacistsGettingFired pic.twitter.com/bj5tgjZtST — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 7, 2021

It takes a special kind of stupid to get fired over an insurrection you didn’t even attend.



Meet Devin O’Neill.



She cheered on the insurrectionists and said she hoped they would assassinate the President-elect.



Her job took a bullet instead. Fired. #TraitorsGettingFired https://t.co/vAd7VRhaaP — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 8, 2021

YOU'RE GONNA HATE PRISON

A story in 3 Acts: pic.twitter.com/kWH7gPFVor — Can I peg you, @SethRogen ?? (@MrsKhandiCoated) January 7, 2021

Smiling Florida man pictured carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern arrested https://t.co/b6LsrilKfb — WilliamThornton (@billineastala) January 7, 2021

Florida firefighter under investigation for role in Capitol siege https://t.co/wfZMAuqNml pic.twitter.com/7H6Tq8DeGT — New York Post (@nypost) January 7, 2021

And my favorite is this dipsh*t, Josiah Colt, who suddenly has regrets once he got hauled in front of a judge and learned that thanks to his king, Donald Trump, he is facing ten years in prison.

@bellingcat this is Josiah Colt. He is from Boise Idaho pic.twitter.com/nsE8v4ECSH — Kylie Swaim (@mrskylieswaim) January 7, 2021

