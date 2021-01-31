Profile-In-Courage Rob Portman Explains How Republicans Will Weasel Out Of Convicting Trump

Despite the fact that he's retiring from the Senate, Ohio's Rob Portman is still every bit as spineless as the rest of the Trump's sycophants in his party. Portman made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and was questioned by host Dana Bash about the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate, and his vote to "dismiss the trial as unconstitutional, since Donald Trump is no longer in office."

"Setting aside questions of timing or constitutionality" Bash asked, "do you consider Trump's actions leading up to and on January 6 to be impeachable conduct, yes or no?"

"First of all, Dana, that was not -- Dana, that was not the vote," Portman deflected. "I mean, the vote was to table a discussion about the constitutionality."

"And I said from the start, I think this is an issue that has to be discussed," Portman told Bash as he continued to pretend that vote isn't their way to weasel out of doing their duty and convicting Trump. "The vote was not about dismissing the trial. It was about not discussing the constitutionality, which is a critical issue."

Portman went onto explain that he thought Trump's comments were reason the violence that occurred at the Capitol on January 6th, and that what he did was "wrong and inexcusable," and also claimed he was going to "keep an open mind as we go through this," but that the "constitutionality issue has to be addressed."

So in other words, like the rest of his complicit cohorts, he's going to vote to acquit Trump and there will be no accountability. Bash pressed Portman on that very issue, telling him, "Yes, but if you don't vote yes, aren't you excusing it? You say it's inexcusable. If you don't vote yes, one could argue that you are doing just that. You are excusing the behavior."

To which Portman responded, "Well, it can be inexcusable, and yet not be subject to a conviction after a president has left office."

Portman claimed they need to "come up with a precedent for the future." Don't hold your breath for that to happen any time soon. The only precedent they're setting is allowing criminality by a president to go unpunished, which Portman is fine with as long as it's a fellow Republican being allowed to get away with it.