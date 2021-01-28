Yesteryear
Remembering The Space Shuttle Challenger

The Space Shuttle Challenger was lost 35 years ago today, as well as seven lives, including a school teacher.
Remembering The Space Shuttle Challenger
Where were you when the Challenger exploded?

At 11:38 a.m. EST, on January 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and Christa McAuliffe is on her way to becoming the first ordinary U.S. civilian to travel into space. McAuliffe, a 37-year-old high school social studies teacher from New Hampshire, won a competition that earned her a place among the seven-member crew of the Challenger. She underwent months of shuttle training but then, beginning January 23, was forced to wait six long days as the Challenger‘s launch countdown was repeatedly delayed because of weather and technical problems. Finally, on January 28, the shuttle lifted off.

Seventy-three seconds later, hundreds on the ground, including Christa’s family, stared in disbelief as the shuttle broke up in a forking plume of smoke and fire. Millions more watched the wrenching tragedy unfold on live television. There were no survivors.

I was coming out of class at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. When I returned to the Student Union building, all the TVs were tuned into the news. I remember just staring at one of them in disbelief. It was truly a tragedy.

Open thread below....

