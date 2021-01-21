Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Seth Rogen Levels Ted Cruz On Twitter: ‘Get F*cked Fascist’

"Haha get f*cked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f*cking clown," Rogen shot back at Cruz.
By Ed Scarce
Seth Rogen Levels Ted Cruz On Twitter: ‘Get F*cked Fascist’
Image from: (Leon Bennett/Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

The best part of this is when Rogen reminds Cruz that he's already in four unions. Ted Cruz will probably rue the day he decided that things like backing an armed insurrection against the United States and doing stupid sh*t like praising Trump's decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement, all in the name of his own political expediency, were good ideas. People like actor Seth Rogen aren't going to let him forget it.

Source: Indiewire

Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz got into a war of words on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day after the Texas senator took to social media to criticize the new president for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. Cruz wrote on Twitter that by rejoining the agreement Biden was telling Americans that “he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” adding, “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.” (The Paris-Pittsburgh comparison echoed language former president Trump used when pulling out of the agreement — language which drew intense criticism from the mayor of Pittsburgh at the time.)

Rogen hit back at Cruz for his criticism by writing, “Fuck off you fascist,” prompting the following response form the senator: “Charming, civil, educated response. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

“Get fucked fascist,” Rogen wrote back to Cruz. “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown…If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you. Also I’m in four unions.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team