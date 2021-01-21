Seth Rogen Levels Ted Cruz On Twitter: ‘Get F*cked Fascist’

The best part of this is when Rogen reminds Cruz that he's already in four unions. Ted Cruz will probably rue the day he decided that things like backing an armed insurrection against the United States and doing stupid sh*t like praising Trump's decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement, all in the name of his own political expediency, were good ideas. People like actor Seth Rogen aren't going to let him forget it.

Source: Indiewire

Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz got into a war of words on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day after the Texas senator took to social media to criticize the new president for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement. Cruz wrote on Twitter that by rejoining the agreement Biden was telling Americans that “he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” adding, “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.” (The Paris-Pittsburgh comparison echoed language former president Trump used when pulling out of the agreement — language which drew intense criticism from the mayor of Pittsburgh at the time.)

Rogen hit back at Cruz for his criticism by writing, “Fuck off you fascist,” prompting the following response form the senator: “Charming, civil, educated response. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

“Get fucked fascist,” Rogen wrote back to Cruz. “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you fucking clown…If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you. Also I’m in four unions.”