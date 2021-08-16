CNN PR Absolutely Torches Ted Cruz On Twitter

There are a some REALLY good business social media accounts (Wendy's, Burger King, Denny's and Moon-pie, to name a few). But in terms of media companies, there is none better than CNN PR. They come in hot and go for the jugular.

Here is the tweet that set them off:

Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead?



(In mandatory burkas, no less.) https://t.co/9O6pe8yROM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2021

CNN PR came in ***HOT*** with this response:

Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what's happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2021

When I tell you my jaw dropped, I am not joking. This was a SAVAGE response from a media company to a sitting Senator. Not even holding back their fire.

Twitter flipped out:

I would say call the burn unit, but all the ICUs in Texas are already full. — Harry Wagstaff (@The_Wagstaff) August 16, 2021

I can't believe I'm rooting for CNN on this one

DRAG HIM THOUGH — Anthony Bamrick (@LeclercforPrez) August 16, 2021

Literally my response:

Whoever runs this account needs a raise.