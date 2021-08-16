Media Bites
CNN PR Absolutely Torches Ted Cruz On Twitter

Whoever runs the CNN PR Twitter account needs a raise after the social media murder they committed today.
By Red Painter
There are a some REALLY good business social media accounts (Wendy's, Burger King, Denny's and Moon-pie, to name a few). But in terms of media companies, there is none better than CNN PR. They come in hot and go for the jugular.

Here is the tweet that set them off:

CNN PR came in ***HOT*** with this response:

When I tell you my jaw dropped, I am not joking. This was a SAVAGE response from a media company to a sitting Senator. Not even holding back their fire.

Twitter flipped out:

Literally my response:

Whoever runs this account needs a raise.

