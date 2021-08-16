CNN PR Absolutely Torches Ted Cruz On Twitter

There are a some REALLY good business social media accounts (Wendy's, Burger King, Denny's and Moon-pie, to name a few). But in terms of media companies, there is none better than CNN PR. They come in hot and go for the jugular.
Here is the tweet that set them off:
Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead?
(In mandatory burkas, no less.) https://t.co/9O6pe8yROM
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2021
CNN PR came in ***HOT*** with this response:
Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what's happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2021
When I tell you my jaw dropped, I am not joking. This was a SAVAGE response from a media company to a sitting Senator. Not even holding back their fire.
Twitter flipped out:
Excuse me—I would like to report a murder. @CNNPR just demolished @tedcruz. pic.twitter.com/F0JTMxzeMm
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 16, 2021
I would say call the burn unit, but all the ICUs in Texas are already full.
— Harry Wagstaff (@The_Wagstaff) August 16, 2021
I can't believe I'm rooting for CNN on this one
DRAG HIM THOUGH
— Anthony Bamrick (@LeclercforPrez) August 16, 2021
Literally my response:
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 16, 2021
Whoever runs this account needs a raise.