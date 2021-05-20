Entertainment
Ted Cruz Attacks U.S. Military As 'Woke' And 'Emasculated'

Cruz's disparaging remarks of the U.S. military, while retweeting Russian propaganda, did not go over well with Twitter.
By Ed Scarce

Ted Cruz thought he was being the most clever wingnut in the room again by retweeting a Russian propaganda video, which he seemed not to have noticed or cared that it was an attack on the U.S. Military. Definitely a curious choice for Cruz just ahead of Memorial Day. But then again, this is the same guy who embraced Donald Trump who had earlier called Cruz's wife "ugly" and implied that his father had helped assassinate Kennedy. If anyone knows what "emasculated" means it's Ted Cruz.

Source: Raw Story

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was so bothered by the Texas winter storm that he jetted off to Cancún just after his power went out. Thursday, that same senator has decided that honoring women in the U.S. military is making the armed forces "emasculated."

As some pointed out, you can't spell "emasculated" without "Ted." Cruz posted a video that promoted the Russian military over the American military. While Russia is attempting to recruit hardened and angry-looking men, the United States is seeking more diversity. As Americans have learned over the years, the battlefield isn't about trench warfare like it was during World War I over 100 years ago. Instead, the Special Operations Command is seeking more women and people of color with backgrounds that make sense for the work SOCOM does.

Cruz's attack led to many mocking him as weak and emasculated, recalling the 2016 attacks by Donald Trump, who attacked Cruz's father and wife. Cruz ultimately went crawling back to Trump when he had to run for reelection.

