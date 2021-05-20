Ted Cruz Attacks U.S. Military As 'Woke' And 'Emasculated'

Holy crap.



Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.... https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

Ted Cruz thought he was being the most clever wingnut in the room again by retweeting a Russian propaganda video, which he seemed not to have noticed or cared that it was an attack on the U.S. Military. Definitely a curious choice for Cruz just ahead of Memorial Day. But then again, this is the same guy who embraced Donald Trump who had earlier called Cruz's wife "ugly" and implied that his father had helped assassinate Kennedy. If anyone knows what "emasculated" means it's Ted Cruz.

Source: Raw Story

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was so bothered by the Texas winter storm that he jetted off to Cancún just after his power went out. Thursday, that same senator has decided that honoring women in the U.S. military is making the armed forces "emasculated." As some pointed out, you can't spell "emasculated" without "Ted." Cruz posted a video that promoted the Russian military over the American military. While Russia is attempting to recruit hardened and angry-looking men, the United States is seeking more diversity. As Americans have learned over the years, the battlefield isn't about trench warfare like it was during World War I over 100 years ago. Instead, the Special Operations Command is seeking more women and people of color with backgrounds that make sense for the work SOCOM does. Cruz's attack led to many mocking him as weak and emasculated, recalling the 2016 attacks by Donald Trump, who attacked Cruz's father and wife. Cruz ultimately went crawling back to Trump when he had to run for reelection.

Do you have any other Russian propaganda videos you'd like to promote, senator? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 20, 2021

why are you tweeting out Russian propaganda videos, Comrade Senator Fidel Emasculated Cancun? — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 20, 2021

It's incredibly frustrating to have a sitting Senator degrading the service of a woman who raised her hand, volunteered, and is currently serving honorably. — Lethality Jane (@LethalityJane) May 20, 2021

Why are you sharing Russian propaganda videos and slamming the US military--in which you have never served--just days before Memorial Day? Also, the US military is 20% female. Is that what you meant by "emasculated"? — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 20, 2021

Attacking an active duty service member on Twitter because she doesn't fit your narrative -- very classy of you, senator.



US Army Corporal Emma Malonelord is more of a patriot than you will ever be, Ted. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) May 20, 2021