Texas GOP Attacks Beto O'Rourke's College Band And It Backfires Hard

Texans like musicians! They have a lot of them, which even the Texas GOP should know. Instead, they put out what they probably thought was a clever tweet about Beto O'Rourke.

Twitter responded:

Definitely don't want to vote for this cool guy who did fun stuff and had friends. — ''Macho Man'' Rand Paul's Neighbor (@Neighbormania) August 29, 2018

I’m out of the country and trying to keep up with politics back home. I’m seeing Cruz allies and GOP posting pictures of Beto O’Rourke looking young and I guess doing rather normal things young people do. I’m confused....are these supposed to be effective negative attacks? — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 30, 2018

Ted Cruz played Adam in a mime performance of the Christian creation story when he was in high school. Is this really the fight that he wants to have? pic.twitter.com/f69n9hTjsP — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) August 29, 2018

If you haven't seen Ted Cruz whining about persecution in his college production of The Crucible, it's exceedingly important that you do. pic.twitter.com/oPaQ7aZixV — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 29, 2018

If the Texas GOP is going after @BetoORourke for his rock & roll past, they’re going to have to recon with @tedcruz being the lead singer for Stryper pic.twitter.com/YhRctF6buQ — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 29, 2018

“I remember sitting up one night asking a friend why I wasn’t one of the popular kids. I ended up staying up most of that night thinking about it. ‘Okay, well, what is it that the popular kids do? I will consciously emulate that,'” [Ted Cruz] wrote. pic.twitter.com/4Bbd0X0xjc — (((Erin))) (@chargrille) August 29, 2018

Had no idea Ted Cruz could hoop 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/st4edTxgK1 — SportsShitNoOneSays (@SNOSSports) August 30, 2018

Texas GOP: Maybe Beto can’t debate Ted Cruz because he’s saving a bunch of puppies from a building that Ted set on fire — Brian G (@Sir_Fahrenheit) August 30, 2018

here’s what @TedCruz and Beto O’Rourke were doing to unwind during roughly the same period.



Texas GOP: Why vote for this cool, relatable man when you can vote for Ted Cruz, the ex-mime who let Trump call his wife ugly. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 30, 2018

I feel like Ted Cruz was the dude arguing that “nothing is more punk rock than being a young Republican”...without a hint of irony. — Joshua Magnuson (@j_magnuson) August 30, 2018

Hey, @BetoORourke: You know what happens when you get attacked in your campaign for being in a band?

You get sworn in the following January and then vote in May to expand access to quality, affordable health insurance for hundreds of thousands of people in your state.#RockOn pic.twitter.com/ekCPmyo0lw — Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) August 29, 2018

The Texas GOP (or their intern, more likely) soon realized they'd made a mistake, and used this instead. That didn't work out well, either:

An old mugshot of a DWI from 20 years ago is all you’ve got? You seem desperate if all you do is try character assassination as a defense for creepy Rafael “Ted” Cruz as he defiles your state and this nation. Vote @BetoORourke! https://t.co/4KHSdPrVAg — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 30, 2018

Based on the reaction to our tweets we can confirm that Beto is in fact going to receive 100% of the vote from Buzzfeed contributors, out of state liberals, and people who use the word "rad." We feel very owned :'( — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) August 29, 2018

Go, Beto!