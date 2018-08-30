Texas GOP Attacks Beto O'Rourke's College Band And It Backfires Hard

By Susie Madrak

Texans like musicians! They have a lot of them, which even the Texas GOP should know. Instead, they put out what they probably thought was a clever tweet about Beto O'Rourke.

Twitter responded:

The Texas GOP (or their intern, more likely) soon realized they'd made a mistake, and used this instead. That didn't work out well, either:

Go, Beto!

