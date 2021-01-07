Van Jones: ‘This Is Treason, This Is Insurrection ... Period’

We all know that the same folks who just overran the Capitol, in order to prevent Congress from certifying an election that nobody can prove was unfair, would be demanding an overwhelming military response if Black Lives Matter behaved this way for any reason. Jones called on conservatives to measure up to their own standards of “law and order.”

JONES: I have heard people, looking at small protests in Portland, Oregon where people were teargassed, beaten, kidnapped, and they said, no, no, no, whatever you do to those protesters are okay because we have to have law and order. We have to have law and order. This is rebellion, it is treason, it is lawlessness, it is unacceptable. And we are on a glide path at this point to having -- to look down the barrel of possible civil war.

Abraham Lincoln talked about some people want rule or ruin. If I can't have it my way, I'll burn the whole country down. If I can't have it my way, I will burn the country down. so now -- I don't think that Republicans and conservatives can look at this and say this is okay.

I'm calling on all of my conservative friends, my Republican friends to say, what would I do if Black Lives Matter dropped 30,000 Black people on the nation's capitol and laid siege to the seat of power in the middle of a joint session of Congress and broke in? What would I say if Black Lives Matter did that? I'm going to say it right now. If Muslims did it. If muslims dropped 30,000 Muslims on the seat of government in the middle of a joint session of Congress and ran in there and there was blood on the floor and tear gas, what would we be saying? If you believe that we are all one people, if you don't like the hyphenations, if you believe that we’re all one country, if you believe in law and order, if you’re against traitors, if you are for patriotism, there needs to be a uniform denunciation from top to bottom in the Republican party of what we’re seeing.