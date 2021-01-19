Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

WATCH: Fox's 'Hannity' Is Now Just One Long Ramble Of Right Wing Trigger Words

He got the memo that the meme of the hour is "deprogramming" but he didn't bother to write a script.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

You watch Fox News long enough and you figure out how that sausage must get made.

In 2011, Rolling Stone (paywall) watched enough to prove that the guests on Fox are not there to provide their insight or opinions: they are there to repeat the talking point of the day to the hosts so that it appears to the audience that "everybody is saying" that, for instance, Barack Obama is a secret socialist.

And the keywords of the past 12 hours on Fox have been "re-education camps" and "deprogramming." Instilling fear in their audience, of course, and cementing the us-versus-them meme that Democrats want to kill your brain and take your kids, etc. etc.

You'd think for two million dollars a month Sean Hannity would spend some time polishing his prose, but no. He just goes on the air, obviously with next to no preparation, and starts spinning the words into some sort of salad:

"Re-education camps, deprogramming, okay! According to the press wing of the Democratic Establishment Party [Wait, what?] and the Socialist Party, you, "We the people," need to be locked up, or deprogrammed, or put into re-education camps, because of our political opinion and it differs from theirs. Sadly, after decades on TV and radio, let me just tell you what this is really all about. Now, this effort, from the Left, it is not new. It's only accelerating. I'm not complaining, but this has really been, my reality..."

So no sources, no proof, no reason. Hannity!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team