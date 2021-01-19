WATCH: Fox's 'Hannity' Is Now Just One Long Ramble Of Right Wing Trigger Words

You watch Fox News long enough and you figure out how that sausage must get made.

In 2011, Rolling Stone (paywall) watched enough to prove that the guests on Fox are not there to provide their insight or opinions: they are there to repeat the talking point of the day to the hosts so that it appears to the audience that "everybody is saying" that, for instance, Barack Obama is a secret socialist.

And the keywords of the past 12 hours on Fox have been "re-education camps" and "deprogramming." Instilling fear in their audience, of course, and cementing the us-versus-them meme that Democrats want to kill your brain and take your kids, etc. etc.

You'd think for two million dollars a month Sean Hannity would spend some time polishing his prose, but no. He just goes on the air, obviously with next to no preparation, and starts spinning the words into some sort of salad:

"Re-education camps, deprogramming, okay! According to the press wing of the Democratic Establishment Party [Wait, what?] and the Socialist Party, you, "We the people," need to be locked up, or deprogrammed, or put into re-education camps, because of our political opinion and it differs from theirs. Sadly, after decades on TV and radio, let me just tell you what this is really all about. Now, this effort, from the Left, it is not new. It's only accelerating. I'm not complaining, but this has really been, my reality..."

So no sources, no proof, no reason. Hannity!