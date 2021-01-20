Media Bites
'Pretty Repulsive': Wolf Blitzer Smacks Trump Holding A Campaign Rally On The Way Out

Trump was classless in, classless out.
CNN's Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer vilified Trump for giving what amounted to a campaign rally speech on President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day.

Last night Trump pardoned the dregs of the corrupt GOP, as well as Steve Bannon, who was indicted on allegedly stealing from Trump's own supporters.

This morning Trump forced the military to attend his departure.

During his exit-rally, Trump added his usual lies and bloviated his own awesomeness. Weirdly YMCA was piped into the crowd and Tapper said this about his untruths:

A fitting end to the Trump presidency. A speech full of puffery and lies. Although with this president, it always could have been worse, there weren't the worst of his typical lies about the election.

He did acknowledge there is an incoming administration, but we don't have to grade on a curve. It was an embarrassment that he did not even mention the name of his successor, Joe Biden. And the fact that he is making it all about himself and not about the country at all.

David Axelrod remarked that what we're seeing in DC as Trump departs was Trump's true legacy. "What he saw was a Capitol surrounded by fence and razor wire and troops," he said.

Wolf Blitzer did not hold back after describing a contrast between the two presidents.

Biden attending church services. The soon-to-be-former President of the United States at what seems to be a little campaign rally. Totally inappropriate, I must say. The music that was playing there, but that was a campaign rally as opposed to a formal departure ceremony. --- He avoided even congratulating, saying anything about the new President of the United States, was pretty repulsive as we're watching this unfold.

Biden being welcomed in and Trump forcing the military to attend his last rites.

