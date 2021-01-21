Wyoming GOP Chair Floats Secession Proposal

After the MAGA Sedition Riot and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) voted for the second impeachment of Trump, Frank Eathorne, the Chair of the Wyoming Republican Party, went off the deep end and proposed secession in an interview with Steve Bannon on Bannon's podcast:

The chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party this week said secession was something he’d consider in the wake of the failed insurrection at the US Capitol, pointing to a far-right movement in Texas that has championed an effort to do so since 2005. Frank Eathorne made the comments in the days after the violent siege on Jan. 6 left five people dead and sparked a second impeachment of President Trump, which several Republicans supported. When asked during a podcast interview what guidance he would provide to other conservatives dismayed by the current state of the Republican Party, Eathorne floated the idea of secession. “We’re keeping eyes on Texas too, and their consideration of possible secession,” he said as he discussed the idea of leaving the union. “They have a different state constitution than we do as far as wording, but it’s something we’re all paying attention to.”

Eathorne then quickly backpedaled his statements, trying to do some damage control:

When reached by the Casper Star-Tribune about his comments over the possibility of secession, Eathorne said he only had a “brief conversation with the Texas GOP in earlier work with them” and that the discussion would not “come up again unless the grass-roots brings it up.”

What these secessionists keep forgetting is that the Supreme Court has already ruled twice saying that they can't do that. The most recent decision coming in 2006, written by Antonin Scalia.

Maybe we can just please everyone just by taking people like Eathorne and dropping them off at some secluded place, like Antarctica.