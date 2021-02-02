AOC Shares Her Horrifying Experience In The Capitol Hill Terror Attack

This was so, so sad. Last night, AOC did a 90-minute Instagram Live last night in which she talked about the chaos of the Capitol Hill attack activated her past trauma of sexual assault, and how she ended up sheltering in Rep. Katie Porter's office.

.@AOC just said on her insta live that rioters broke into her office during the insurrection. this is honestly bone chilling. pic.twitter.com/7LR33uIliu — Hannah Croteau (@hannahcroteau) February 2, 2021

AOC just came out as a survivor of sexual assault and pushed through her tears to seamlessly draw comparison to the systematic abuse of the Right Wing. *That* is a warrior. Thank you, @AOC. 💔 pic.twitter.com/AcFSATXrGU — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) February 2, 2021

OMG...Katie Porter on Lawrence... Telling story about her and AOC hiding in office for 6 hours terrified. AOC needed to borrow a staffers running shoes in case she needed to run for her life. Literally. And the Fucking Republicans are going to vote to acquit. — mitch singer (@msingerx) February 2, 2021

Trying to calm her, Katie Porter reassured her "I'm a mom, I have snacks, we could stay here for a month." Ocasio- Cortez responded, "I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don't die today."

What we learned last night was that there was no actual plan or guidance for Congress members. They had no idea where they were supposed to go, and AOC was confronted by a Capitol police officer who didn't have a partner with him and didn't show ID. So she didn't know whether she should listen to him.

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says on IG she refused to go to “extraction” safe room for Members of Congress during Insurrection, in part because one GOP Member was live tweeting the location of Speaker Pelosi and Natl Guard was slow responding pic.twitter.com/jlY3ORevk3 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 2, 2021

Via Politico:

Ocasio-Cortez used the live stream to re-up her calls for senators and House members who supported Trump’s challenges against the election results to resign. But if Republicans have been feeling any personal responsibility for the insurrection, they have yet to show it — a point the progressive congresswoman likened to abusive behavior. “We cannot move on without accountability. We cannot heal without accountability,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so all of these people who want to tell us to move on are doing so at their own convenience.” What they are saying is that “‘I would do it again. I don’t regret it at all.’" she continued. “If that’s their stance, they continue to be a danger for their colleagues.”

She said fellow Congress members warned her to be on her guard in the days leading up to the attack, saying they heard she had been targeted.

Just heart wrenching. Trump didn't create this insanity, but he sure as hell nurtured it with gasoline and matches.