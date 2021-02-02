Politics
AOC Shares Her Horrifying Experience In The Capitol Hill Terror Attack

"I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don't die today," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez told Rep. Katie Porter.
By Susie Madrak
This was so, so sad. Last night, AOC did a 90-minute Instagram Live last night in which she talked about the chaos of the Capitol Hill attack activated her past trauma of sexual assault, and how she ended up sheltering in Rep. Katie Porter's office.

Trying to calm her, Katie Porter reassured her "I'm a mom, I have snacks, we could stay here for a month." Ocasio- Cortez responded, "I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don't die today."

What we learned last night was that there was no actual plan or guidance for Congress members. They had no idea where they were supposed to go, and AOC was confronted by a Capitol police officer who didn't have a partner with him and didn't show ID. So she didn't know whether she should listen to him.

Via Politico:

Ocasio-Cortez used the live stream to re-up her calls for senators and House members who supported Trump’s challenges against the election results to resign. But if Republicans have been feeling any personal responsibility for the insurrection, they have yet to show it — a point the progressive congresswoman likened to abusive behavior.

“We cannot move on without accountability. We cannot heal without accountability,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so all of these people who want to tell us to move on are doing so at their own convenience.”

What they are saying is that “‘I would do it again. I don’t regret it at all.’" she continued. “If that’s their stance, they continue to be a danger for their colleagues.”

She said fellow Congress members warned her to be on her guard in the days leading up to the attack, saying they heard she had been targeted.

Just heart wrenching. Trump didn't create this insanity, but he sure as hell nurtured it with gasoline and matches.

