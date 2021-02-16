BUSTED! Brent Bozell IV Charged In Capitol MAGA Riot

Thanks to his identifying sweatshirt, the son of perpetual conservative victim and pundit Brent Bozell III has been charged for his actions during the MAGA sedition riot on January 6 – the same uprising his father condemned on Fox Business.

As HuffPost reported, Bozell IV was caught by online sleuths who noticed his “Hershey Christian Academy” sweatshirt. He was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

The FBI agent’s affidavit in support of the criminal complaint noted that Bozell IV, the former girls’ basketball coach at Hershey Christian Academy, was seen in video inside the Senate Chamber, “jubilantly exiting the U.S. Capitol Building” and among “a group of people on the balcony of the U.S. Senate Chamber shouting ‘Treason.’”

To be clear, Bozell III was highly sympathetic to the rioters. “This is an explosion of pent-up outrage from middle America,” he told Fox Business Network that day. “They are furious that they believe this election was stolen. I agree with them. … They believe Washington is utterly corrupt and they’ve had it. I agree with them.”

He went on in this vein about antifa, the “deep state,” etc., until he said, “Unfortunately, it was controlled fury with the vast majority and one element went forward in lawlessness and it’s done tremendous damage to everyone else.”

We don’t know what Bozell knew about the damage his own son had caused but let’s just say Dad’s next words didn’t age well:

BOZELL: The video is showing some very, very disturbing stuff. … you can not countenance our national Capitol being breached like this. I think it’s absolutely wrong.

But it wouldn’t be Bozell III if he wasn’t whining about conservative victimhood. “If anyone wants to criticize” the MAGA sedition rioters, he added, “they damn well better have criticized antifa for the last year and Black Lives Matter,” as if there’s any comparison between some demonstrators who got out of hand and an armed mob that stormed the Capitol with the intent of overturning the presidential election.

Bozell continued whining that peaceful conservatives never get the credit they deserve and “no one’s gonna look at the overwhelming majority that were peaceful” on January 6.

He bothsidesed the MAGA sedition, too.

BOZELL: I hope there is a thorough, there is a thorough investigation. My guess is, when all this is over, you’re gonna find that there were bad guys on the other side who were also participating.

I have no doubt he’ll find a way to portray his rioting son as a victim, too.

Read the full affidavit below:

