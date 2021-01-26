Politics
Sedition Rioter Busted By His Ankle Monitor

Bryan Betancur, one of the MAGA Sedition rioters, got busted because his ankle monitor showed him to be at the Capitol during the riot.
Image from: Screencap

Besides seeing the MAGA sedition rioters being brought to justice, I get a kick out of just how stupid some of these gutter rats are.

Among the most stupid of them is Bryan Becantur, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Becantur is a self-proclaimed white supremacist who has a history of discussing wanting to commit horrible homicidal acts such as school shootings, church shootings and running over people with a car.

He got busted as being a rioter because he was wearing an ankle monitor while on probation for a burglary conviction. The GPS in the monitor showed him to be at the Capitol during the riot.

And it seems to have been a long thought out scheme that got him permission to be in Washington, D.C.:

According to the affidavit, Betancur was able to get permission to leave his home state of Maryland to travel to Washington D.C. while on probation in order to distribute bibles with an organization called Gideon International. Betancur has previously been able to travel to the capital with the group.

Betancur is also said to have violated his probation by continuing to "engage racially motivated violent extremist groups" on the internet.

That should get Becantur a few years added to whatever he gets for being a rioter in the first place.

Told you he wasn't too smart.

