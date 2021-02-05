Media Bites
C-SPAN Caller: 'Dems Are Gonna Keep Eating The Babies And Cutting Faces Off Of Them'

During a C-SPAN call-in show, a Republican from Delaware on Thursday casually repeated the false QAnon conspiracy theory that Democrats eat babies, and John McCardle says nothing to dispute it.
During a C-SPAN call-in show, a Republican from Delaware on Thursday casually repeated the false QAnon conspiracy theory that Democrats eat babies.

The man, who identified himself as John, called in on C-SPAN's line for Republicans during a discussion about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"I support President Trump," John began. "I think he's got to get back in there in that White House and he can't get people like Marjorie Taylor Greene out of office."

He continued: "We need women like her in there otherwise these Democrats are going to keep eating the babies and cutting faces off of them. We need President Trump, we elected him and it's time he get back in there and do his job."

C-SPAN host John McArdle ignored the caller's remark and instead asked him about Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who voted to impeach Trump.

"I don't know much about her," John admitted. "I think her father was a little bit better than her in there. I think maybe she should be expelled."

"That's John in Delaware," McArdle said, moving on to the next caller.

