Claire McCaskill Weeps On Air Over Courage Of Capitol Police

The video of her colleagues and friends being threatened by the mob was too much for Claire McCaskill.
It was an emotional day on Capitol Hill Wednesday. The presentation by the impeachment managers included vicious video of the attack of January 6, including footage of the immediate danger of injury and death to Congressional members and staff. And the courage of Capitol police as they were overwhelmed by the mob was too much for Claire McCaskill.

"The fact that they fought, and fought, and fought and were doing everything they could ... to taunt and draw the terrorists away from their targets, it shows a level of professionalism and courage [voice breaks] that is just amazing."

