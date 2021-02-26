CPAC To Hold Continuous Worship Services With Golden Calf

Via Raw Story, some news that really shouldn't surprise anyone. Trump is a golden god to these people -- but where is his toilet throne?

The Conservative Political Action Conference is set to begin this weekend, and early indications are that much of it will be dedicated to worshipping former President Donald Trump.

In fact, as a video posted by Bloomberg News' William Turton shows, CPAC will even feature a literal gold statue of the former twice-impeached one-term president, who will also be a keynote speaker at the event.

Many Twitter users noted that a gold Trump statue would seem to violate biblical commandments against idolatry, and it drew comparisons to the golden calf idol destroyed by Moses in the Old Testament.