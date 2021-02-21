Politics
Larry Kudlow Blames Texas Outages On Joe Biden's First Month In Office

Former White House adviser Larry Kudlow suggested over the weekend that massive power outages in Texas are "the consequences" of electing President Joe Biden, who has only been in office a month.
During an interview on Sunday, Kudlow spoke to Fox News host Howard Kurtz about his new Fox Business program.

"I think they've moved very rapidly toward the progressive left position on a lot of these issues," Kudlow said of the Biden administration. "He tried to temper it with talk about unity. There was some talk about moving to the center, that there would be more balance, there wouldn't be a far-left progressive agenda."

"Unfortunately in the early weeks -- what, we've got a month here -- it has been a left, progressive agenda," he continued. "He's gone after the energy sector. You saw some of the consequences in Texas. That's just the tip of the iceberg."

Kudlow did not immediately explain what Biden had done to cause the power outages.

