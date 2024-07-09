Texans Forced To Use Whataburger App To Track Power Outages

Having their own power grid isn't turning out so swell.
By John AmatoJuly 9, 2024

Did Ted Cruz invest in this app?

Gizmodo has the story.
One Houston-area man is using the Whataburger app to check power outages around him following the landfall of Hurricane Beryl in Texas. The Whataburger app works as a power outage tracker, handy since the electric company doesn’t show a map,” BBQ Bryan said in a post on X. “Still nearly 1.9 million power outages.”

According to PowerOutage.us—an independent website that tracks outage maps across the U.S.—more than 2 million Texans are still without power. Beryl hit the Gulf Coast at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday as a category 1 hurricane. The 65 mph winds knocked down power lines and felled trees. At least eight people are dead and millions are without power.

No power during storms , heatwaves, and cold freezes.

Yeah, gotta love the Longhorn state.

Open thread below.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon