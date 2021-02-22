Mike Huckabee: Trump Should Open CPAC With 'Y'All Miss Me Yet?'

The talking heads over on Fox “news” are extremely excited about Trump's upcoming appearance next Sunday at the annual wingnut festival otherwise known as CPAC or the Conservative Political Action Conference.

The group's chairman, Matt Schlapp's wife and former Trump communications director Mercedes made an appearance on Jeanine Pirro's show this Saturday, and proved once again that she has no understanding whatsoever about what the 1st Amendment says about free speech, and that a private company has no obligation to give someone like Trump a platform to spread lies.

Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain asked guest Mike Huckabee for his thoughts on Trump's appearance at the conference, and his role in the future of the Republican party. Huckabee had this advice for Trump, and what he should say during his speech.

“You know, Will, I think the first thing that the president should say when he gets to the podium at CPAC is 'Y'all miss me yet?' And when he says that, the place is going to erupt,” Huckabee gleefully responded. “I'm not sure if he'll ever get the podium back, because it's going to be such cheering. Yes, we do miss him,” before rattling off every wingnut talking point about Trump's supposed “accomplishments” while in office.

“We miss pro-life policies. We miss pro-America policies. We miss the push-back against China rather than than surrendering to them. We miss the independence of having an America that doesn't surrender to the Paris Climate Accord and that actually pushes for a realignment to the Middle East.”

“We miss the kind of job opportunities for minorities, women that we had under president Trump,” Huckabee continued before whining about how mean the media supposedly was to poor old picked-on Donald. Then he lied that Trump's support has nothing to do with a cult of personality, and everything to do with his policies.

After co-host Pete Hegseth went after Biden for reversing Trump's policies, attempting to paint him as some sort of radical, Huckabee pushed the tired canard that Biden is too senile to know what he's been signing.

“I think it already is resonating with people. People are beginning to wake up and realize Joe Biden is no moderate. You know, I had friends that, they just didn't like some of the things president Trump said, so they said, you know, Joe Biden is a moderate. We can live with him. I haven't heard a peep out of them since he was sworn in started using his pen to sign things that I'm sure he has no idea what he is actually signing,” Huckabee scowled.

Huckabee also praised Trump for his policies of “lower taxes, deregulation and a more stable world,” ignoring, of course, that deregulation is exactly what got us into the mess we're watching in Texas right now, before crediting Trump for creating a “strong America.”

Right-wing world has a lot of selective amnesia when it comes to Trump, and the revisionist history about what happened during his presidency has already started. They'll be trying to put his head on Mt. Rushmore before it's over, and doing what they did with Reagan — renaming as many things after him as they can get away with.