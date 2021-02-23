Self-Proclaimed 'Republican Messiah' Arrested In Connection To Capitol Hill Riot

Grillo referred to himself on Facebook as the "Republican Messiah," led the Queens County Republican Party, and was a vocal Trump supporter. of course. And now a domestic terrorist.

Source: CNBC

A New York City man who has a leadership role in the Queens County Republican Party was arrested Tuesday and charged with participation in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Philip Grillo, 46, was identified by two tipsters as one of the members of the mob that invaded the Capitol that day by a Knights of Columbus jacket he was wearing, among other things, according to a statement of facts signed by an FBI agent. “I saw him twice in CNN in two separate incidents,” one witness told the FBI, noting that they knew Grillo from growing up with him in the Glen Oaks section of Queens. Grillo, whom the FBI confirmed was a member of a Queens Knights of Columbus council, is listed as being the GOP leader of the 24th Assembly District in Queens by that county’s Republican Party group.

His mom said she was "truly upset" to learn that her 46-year-old son was now an alleged domestic terrorist, telling the New York Daily News:

His shocked mother heard about the news of her son’s arrest on a phone call with the Daily News Tuesday. “I’m his mother. I don’t know anything about this,” Eileen Grillo told The News. “I couldn’t get in contact with him I knew something was wrong.” Grillo said she knew that her son was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, but she was not aware that he took part in the riots or entered the building. “He loves all that Republican stuff, but that’s not his whole character,” she said, noting he has a son.

Oh, and the FBI tracked Grillo by cell phone record tracing. He was using his mom's phone, naturally.

New York City GOP district leader who calls himself 'The Republican Messiah' arrested in Capitol riot case https://t.co/B2K8X3EpAn — CNBC (@CNBC) February 23, 2021

FBI agents have arrested a Queens Republican District Leader who allegedly participated in the Capitol attack Jan 6.



Philip Grillo tried running as a placeholder candidate in the CD24 special election and GOP leaders say they're 'shocked' by the arrest https://t.co/VTzMQxe2gM — David Brand (@DavidFBrand) February 23, 2021

Yeah, I bet they're "shocked."