Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Self-Proclaimed 'Republican Messiah' Arrested In Connection To Capitol Hill Riot

Philip Grillo, 46, a New York City GOP district leader who calls himself 'The Republican Messiah' was arrested by the FBI today for his role in the January 6 riot.
By Ed Scarce
Self-Proclaimed 'Republican Messiah' Arrested In Connection To Capitol Hill Riot
Image from: New York Daily News

Grillo referred to himself on Facebook as the "Republican Messiah," led the Queens County Republican Party, and was a vocal Trump supporter. of course. And now a domestic terrorist.

Source: CNBC

A New York City man who has a leadership role in the Queens County Republican Party was arrested Tuesday and charged with participation in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Philip Grillo, 46, was identified by two tipsters as one of the members of the mob that invaded the Capitol that day by a Knights of Columbus jacket he was wearing, among other things, according to a statement of facts signed by an FBI agent.

“I saw him twice in CNN in two separate incidents,” one witness told the FBI, noting that they knew Grillo from growing up with him in the Glen Oaks section of Queens.

Grillo, whom the FBI confirmed was a member of a Queens Knights of Columbus council, is listed as being the GOP leader of the 24th Assembly District in Queens by that county’s Republican Party group.

His mom said she was "truly upset" to learn that her 46-year-old son was now an alleged domestic terrorist, telling the New York Daily News:

His shocked mother heard about the news of her son’s arrest on a phone call with the Daily News Tuesday.

“I’m his mother. I don’t know anything about this,” Eileen Grillo told The News. “I couldn’t get in contact with him I knew something was wrong.”

Grillo said she knew that her son was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, but she was not aware that he took part in the riots or entered the building.

“He loves all that Republican stuff, but that’s not his whole character,” she said, noting he has a son.

Oh, and the FBI tracked Grillo by cell phone record tracing. He was using his mom's phone, naturally.

Yeah, I bet they're "shocked."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team