Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Sen. Whitehouse: GOP Senators May Have Been Coordinating With Trump To Delay Certification

He said the matter had been referred to the Senate Ethics Committee.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Here was an interesting exchange between Lawrence O'Donnell and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who is a former prosecutor.

"It seems Donald Trump was educating his crowds about who was on their side and who wasn't. Ted Cruz was out there, especially on the Senate campaign in Georgia, in front of those kinds of crowds, being very clearly on Donald Trump's side and trying to reverse these true votes," O'Donnell said.

"Did you have a feeling that there were some Republican members of the Senate, highly recognizable like Senator Cruz, possibly Senator Hawley, who are sitting there in the senate, never having felt threatened by this crowd at all, at any moment, because they knew that that crowd knew that they were on their side?"

"Well, what I think of with them is, we're still looking at what their role was in all of this," Sen. Whitehouse said.

"We made the referral to the ethics commission, ethics committee. The ethics committee will have its look. But when you look at the evidence today about the president's call to Senator Tuberville, asking him to delay the proceedings, to add objections, to spread it out, you could see that it's like a pinscher move. On one hand, you're getting your mob up to the Capitol, to do this damage and disrupt the counting of the electoral votes, but at the same time, you've got to open the window of time during which those electoral votes are counted in order to allow the mob to have its effect, to actually do the damage, to perhaps catch someone. But at a minimum to be able to disrupt.

"If this thing had gone smoothly and orderly, without objection, we might have been done by the time the mob had reached the Capitol. So there's a possibility of there having been some connivance between those who tried to create the delay and that being used to open a window long enough that the mob could fight its way in and disrupt the count.

"So, all of that remains to be seen, but it struck me that when the president called Senator Tuberville for that specific purpose, that could easily have been a similar call to another kind."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team